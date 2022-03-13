A Pregnant Woman From Tamil Nadu Set Record By Performing 'Silambam' For 6 Long Hours

A pregnant woman, Sheela Das, a 29-year-old who had been carrying for nine months dazzled everyone by performing 'Silambam' for six hours straight, setting a new record in Pattukkottai, Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district on the special day remarking the power of women on International Women's Day, March 8.



She has been a boxing and Silambam trainer from Anaikadu in Pattukkottai, wants to set a record in her well-versed craft. Anaikadu Silambam Association had initiated an event to assist her in achieving this accomplishment, during which the 9-month-pregnant Sheela put up a spectacular performance for that she was presented a certificate of merit by the Nobel World Records.

The Tamil Nadu native boasts black badges in karate, boxing, and weightlifting, as well as the title of 'Iron Woman' and a national record in the weightlifting category.

Sheela Das, who was fully pregnant at the time of the competition, was one of the many competitors. It came as a surprise to each and every woman and others as well that how the pregnant woman's five-hour record was surpassed by an hour, bringing the total time to 6 hours - three hours of single Silambam and three hours of double Silambam, respectively.

She said that since she was seven years old, she has been interested in athletics and have learned Silambam, boxing, and karate. She has also competed during a number of competitions and won variety of awards. Because she was pregnant, she was only able to accomplish this achievement via mental fortitude rather than physical exertion.

Meanwhile, Silambam is a Tamil Nadu-based Indian martial art form. It comes from the Tamil word "Silambu," which means "sound." The Silambam style is described in Tamil Sangam literature as being performed using a specific variety of bamboo found primarily in the Kurinji hills. According to doctors and physicians, it is a good cardio workout that enhances blood circulation and cardiac function. It also had advantages like burning calories, which aids in weight loss and body contouring.