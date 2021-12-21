After Attempting To Deliver His Wife Using YouTube Videos Leading To The Death Of Infant In Tamil Nadu

The Health Department in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district obtained a complaint after a man allegedly used YouTube videos to help his wife deliver a baby at home, resulting in the mother giving birth to a 'stillborn' baby. The woman was taken to Vellore Medical College Hospital in a severe condition.



As per V Manimaran, Deputy Director of Health Ranipet, the complaint was made against the pair, because their conduct ended with the death of a newborn. Manimaran further explained that the pair neglected to go to routine health check-ups after the wife got pregnant. Following the incident, PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss took to Twitter to voice his indignation.

However, the police in Nemili have claimed that they are conducting investigations, but no one has yet been charged. The police officials mentioned that the husband delivered the baby after his wife They also explained that she gave her consent, so no one has been arrested. Lokanathan and Gomathi married in 2020. The couple had planned for the baby to arrive on December 13th. On December 18, the woman went into labour, but instead of travelling to the hospital, Lokanathan opted to help her give birth at home. He enlisted his sister Geetha's help, and the two of them watched YouTube videos together to complete the delivery. According to the police, Gomathi gave birth to a stillborn male after a long fight. Because she was bleeding profusely, her husband drove her to a nearby Primary Health Centre, where they were moved to the Vellore Government Hospital.

Lokanathan, 32 years old, the owner of a small business in Panapakkam, near Nemili, is charged of using YouTube videos to help his wife Gomathi who is 28 years old, give birth to their child.

Dr. Anbumani remarked on Twitter on Monday that pregnancy is a complicated process that can injure both the mother and the kid even if a minor error is made. It was not like cooking juice or noodles to watch on YouTube with your hubby. He cautioned people against taking such risks and advised them to call 108 in the event of an emergency so that medical personnel could respond with a car and safely transport them to a hospital.