Auto Driver From Tamil Nadu Charged With Sexual Assault

An auto driver named Mohammed Sadiq was accused of sexual assault by a 22-year-old woman at the Peelamedu Police Station in Tamil Nadu. The complainant, who works for a private company, said that the offence was committed as she was returning from work and that she had scheduled a ride using an application.

She mentioned that she was travelling from a school around 12:30 in the morning when the driver reportedly misbehaved and physically assaulted her. She apparently rejected and refused the car driver, but he reportedly did not stop his unwanted advances.

He also disregarded her request for him to stop the car, forcing the survivor to jump out. She then suffered injuries to her head and neck as a result, and her companions took her to the hospital so that she could receive treatment.

Peelamedu Police have detained the 43-year-old based on the complaint. He has been charged with sexual assault under section 354(A) of the Indian Penal Code as well as assault and under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment Against Women Act. Furthermore, the case is being thoroughly investigated.