Body Of a Tamil Nadu Fisherman Has Been Returned To His Family

On Saturday afternoon, the body of fisherman R Rajkiran, 28, was handed over to his family members in Kottaipattinam, Pudukottai district, Tamil Nadu, after he perished in the sea followed by a Sri Lankan navy vessel attacked a trawler he was onboard.



After the Indian Coast Guard and local fisherman took Rajkiran's remains to the shore, Minister for Law, Courts, Prisons, and Corruption Prevention S Regupathy and Pudukottai Collector Kavitha Ramu paid tribute to him. In the morning, the Sri Lankan navy turned the body over to the Indian Coast Guard at the international maritime boundary line (IMBL).

The minister also presented the relatives of the deceased fisherman with the Rs 10 lakh solatium declared by chief minister M K Stalin .



On October 18, Rajkiran drowned in the sea after an SL naval vessel collided with the trawler in which he and two other fishermen — S Sugandhan, 22, and A Xavier, 38 — were fishing. The two fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan navy, and his body was discovered on October 20 after a search operation.

The fishermen of Kottaipattinam have been refusing to go out into the sea since October 20, claiming the Sri Lankan navy struck the vessel, causing it to sink.

On the contrary, an Indian fishing boat sank northwest of the Kovilan lighthouse in Sri Lankan waters on October 18th, according to the naval website. The trawler clashed with naval craft in an attempt to elude the SL navy, according to the report. The trawler clashed with naval craft in an attempt to elude the SL navy. The trawler sank as a result of the incident.

Stalin penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pleading for him to intervene in the release of the detained fisherman and the return of Rajkiran's remains.