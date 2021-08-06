Bus Catches Fire In Tamil Nadu, While Passengers Were Safely Rescued

On Friday morning, the bus carrying around 30 passengers caught fire in Porayar, Mayiladuthurai district were escaped.



When the accident occurred, the bus managed by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) was travelling from Mayiladuthurai to Karaikal with 30 passengers on board. The vehicle had departed the Porayar bus station minutes before catching fire.

The bus driver suddenly spotted a puff of dense smoke coming from the engine and pulled over to the side of the road.

After getting to know about the incident, all the passengers left the bus at the right time. Porayar fire tenders came on the scene and extinguished the flames.

Despite the fact that the fire completely destroyed the front half of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, according to officials, no one was hurt or suffered serious injuries during the incident.