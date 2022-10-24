Buses In Tamil Nadu Took Initiative To Help Residents Reach Home For Deepavali

SETC and TNSTC are running more than 100 special buses between Chennai and Madurai in anticipation of Deepavali on Monday. Aside from this, 60 additional special buses would go from Madurai to other cities like Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Tirunelveli, and Nagercoil. The remaining buses, with the exception of those going to Chennai, will run as needed.



On Sunday, dozens of people crowded the bus stop in an attempt to get to their hometown. All significant bus stops in the district, including Dr. MGR and Arappalayam bus stops, have more workers on duty to assist passengers. Special trains are also run by Southern Railway.



When travelling from Chennai to Madurai, passengers must pay Rs 450 for a non-AC semi-sleeper and Rs 650 for an AC semi-sleeper. For the same distance, Omni buses are allegedly charging four times more than SETC, Rs 1,776 for non-AC semi-sleepers and Rs 2,016 for AC semi-sleepers. Action will be taken against the bus proprietors if they charge excessive fares, the State Transport Minister has previously stated.

According to the RTO commissioner, the two toll gates in Madurai will have a separate staff monitoring them for inspection.

Meanwhile, Senthil, a native of Madurai, claimed that in order to avoid the last-minute rush, he buys the tickets online as early as September. He further added that people who decide to travel to their hometown at the last minute would undoubtedly pay more than Rs 2,000.