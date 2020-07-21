Chennai: Human trials of Covaxin begins at SRM College

Chennai: The Human trials of COVAXIN has begun at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre. On July 20, volunteers have been screened for this trial. SRM Hospital is the only medical college in Tamil Nadu to be selected for this trial.



The trial has already begun in AIIMS Patna, PGIMS Rohtak and Nizam's Institute, Hyderabad. The volunteers in the institutes have been given the first dose of vaccine. They will be given the second dose of vaccine after an interval of 14 days. COVAXIN is developed by the Bharat Biotech International limited in Collaboration with ICMR and NIV (Pune). COVAXIN has got the nod for human trials from Drugs controller of General of India.