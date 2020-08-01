Chennai tipplers frustrated due to lockdown extension

As the lockdown got extended till August 31, the boozers of Chennai are a harried lot. This is because of the fact that 700 TASMAC wine shops in the city zone will remain closed.

With the coronavirus cases shooting up to touch nearly a lakh cases in the state capital, the government has decided to keep the shops closed which had reopened on May 16 when the virus spread was in control. Out of the 5300 wine shops in the State, the Chennai zone, comprising seven districts has 912 shops in all which used to do a business of Rs 25 crore daily.