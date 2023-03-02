Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu Has Announced Programs For teachers' Welfare 

On the occasion of his 70th birthday on Wednesday, CM MK Stalin unveiled several programmes for teachers' welfare totaling Rs 225 crore. The chief minister declared that all secondary and graduate teachers would receive tablets.



The change will assist teachers stay current on the most effective teaching methods while also enhancing their abilities. Also, starting today, every teacher will go through a thorough physical examination every three years. Also, a monthly magazine called Kanavu Aasiriyar will be released in an effort to raise teachers' spirits and inspire them to become more creative.

The Chief Minister emphasised that teachers put in a lot of effort for kids' welfare and are crucial to the implementation of many government programmes like Illam Thedi Kalvi, Naan Mudhalvan, and Pudhumai Penn, which were designed specifically with government school pupils in mind. The teachers who will perform well in bringing these government programmes to large numbers of pupils will be given an educational tour overseas as an additional incentive to bring the programmes to the needy children. Additionally, he stated that the amount of aid for higher education expenses for the children of teachers would be increased to Rs. 50,000. Teachers, however, are not very optimistic about the news since they believe the government should concentrate on implementing the old pension plan, which they have long demanded.

P According to Raymond Patrick, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers' Association, none of these pronouncements will significantly improve the financial situation of the teachers. The DMK should endeavour to fulfil the promise it made in its manifesto to reinstate the old pension plan because it is one of the teachers' top worries. They receive no benefits from the new pension plan.