Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu Launched SIRPI Program In Schools

On Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Students in Responsible Police Initiatives (SIRPI) program, which he had promised would be a special initiative for school students to instil discipline and promote awareness of social problems.



The cost to implement the scheme, which was created by the police and the school education department, is Rs 4.25 crore. According to a press release, 5,000 Class 8 students from 100 government-run schools would have access to health and sports workshops as well as lessons on social ills including drug use. Every Wednesday, these lessons will be offered to 50 students at each school.



Students are required to report to two nodal officers prior to class in order to monitor the programme. 2,764 boys and 2,236 girls will benefit from the program's nourishing food and annual trips to eight different destinations.

Stalin declared that students should be aware of societal problems, shortly after creating SIRPI. It is our responsibility to care for them as a sculptor (sirpi). He continued that students should learn about the law, and they should be assisted in making connections with the government and NGOs.

The chief minister also gave SIRPI volunteers a vow and gave nodal officers appointment instructions. They will be taught how to be disciplined, to obey their parents, and to follow traffic laws. He further explained the aim that it would raise awareness against the children committing crimes for a variety of causes, including parental neglect, a lack of financial assistance from family members, a lack of parental involvement, and unemployment.