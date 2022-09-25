Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu Launched The Massive Green Tamil Nadu Mission

The chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, launched the Green Tamil Nadu Mission on Saturday at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur. The mission's goal is to increase the state's green cover from 23.7% to 33% in 10 years.



Stalin said that a massive tree planting program will be undertaken to plant a variety of indigenous trees for the next 10 years. He said that with involvement of various sectors, public and private organisations and people participation.

He stated that private charities and private nurseries had raised 2.80 crore saplings. He explained that many of track sapling planting and survival rates, specifics about every planting location are gathered together with geotagged data.

Ten indigenous species' saplings totaling about 500 were planted, and a further 1000 will be planted at the parking area of the Vandalur Zoo. The chief minister thanked farmers and people for their involvement in afforestation efforts.

Furthermore, several trees need to be planted, according to state forest minister K Ramachandran, in order to quickly control the natural hazards brought on by climate change. As a result, Tamil Nadu plans to cover 12,000 sq km through the Green Movement over the next ten years. And only local species will be employed.