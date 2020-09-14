Coimbatore has close to 500 cases, State tally at 5,752 cases

Tamil Nadu continued to hold on to its track record of containing the spread of the pandemic across its expanse on Monday with a total of 5,752 cases.

While Chennai still offered hope with 991 cases, Coimbatore continued to be an area of concern with 498 Coronavirus cases. It was followed by Chingleput with364 cases.

The total Coronavirus cases crossed the 5-lakh mark in the State with the score reading at 5,08,511. The death tally had a significant drop with 53 cases and the total dead at 8,434. 5,799 were declared free from the virus on Monday with 46,912 undergoing treatment.

The total cases tested touched the 60-lakh mark with the figure reading 59,68,209. 170 testing centres including new ones at Coimbatore have been in action to test cases incessantly.