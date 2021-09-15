Coimbatore Police Planning Programme To Assist Transgender People In Finding Work For Them

After finishing college, a woman from Erode with a knack for making biriyani hoped to find work as a cook in a restaurant. However, despite the city's abundance of restaurants, she has had difficulty finding work in Coimbatore for over a year. The reason not able to get a job is that she is a trans woman and is turned down by every potential employer.



She is not the only person from this community who had suffered this way even after being talented. The majority of transsexual people go through comparable ordeals. Many people resort to begging since they have no other options for a livelihood. The Coimbatore district police, commiserating with their plight, have devised a plan to empower trans people and assist them in leading decent lives. Instead of arresting them for begging or extortion, they intend to assist trans people in rehabilitating and finding work. To that end, police are undertaking a survey of trans people who are begging or extorting money.

According to sources, the number of incidents about trans people tormenting passengers for money at traffic signals in Mettupalayam and Avinashi Road has increased significantly in recent months.

S Selvanagarathinam, Superintendent of Police (SP) stated that the problems will not be resolved merely by filing lawsuits and pursuing legal action. They must understand why they participate in such actions. Many of them are well-educated and have even completed vocational training, yet they are unable to succeed owing to a lack of support. Providing them with work and a place to live can deter them from engaging in unethical behaviour.

According to the SP, police would collaborate with non-governmental organisations to promote job prospects for trans people.

They will find a place for them to remain. They should be compensated and recognised in the same way that any other member of society is. The project is still in its early stages, but the restoration programme will begin soon. If private enterprises in Coimbatore wanted to hire trans people, police officials stated they would send competent prospects their way.