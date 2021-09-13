Collector's Quick Assistance Helped A NEET Aspirant From Losing A Chance To appear In The Examination

On Sunday, Amar Kushwaha's prompt assistance saved a NEET applicant from losing the entrance exam. The Collector was driving to the Yelagiri Hills when he noticed 17-year-old Vediappan standing for one vehicle along the Ponneri check post in the foothills. At 1.15 p.m., all of the special buses had already gone for the city centre. Candidates were required to arrive at their testing centres at 1.30 p.m., 30 minutes prior to the scheduled test. While Kushwaha was on his way to check one of the NEET centres established up in the district's hills.



The collector said that the he stopped at the place of checkpost to have a check on the condition of traffic while only specific buses were allowed to the uphills. In the meantime he got to know about Vediappan.

Vediappan, a resident of Vettavalam in Tiruvannamalai, took a bus from his village in the morning and travelled to Vellore before arriving in the district. The delay was primarily caused by the roundabout journey.

Amar Kushwaha added that when he found him, he sounded worried, so he drove him to the centre and dropped him off 20 minutes prior to the actual test. He was permitted to join after fondling and other formalities were completed.

As a result Kushwaha's help recieved by the NEET aspirant within the emergency and in the dire situation to the person save him from losing the chance to fulfill his aim. Meanwhile the district had two NEET centres.