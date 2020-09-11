Corona cases touch 5,519 in TN, total close to 5-lakh mark

The late-night bulletin put out by the State government reveals that Friday's cases were 5,519 in TN. The total Coronavirus cases have spiraled up to 4,91,571 till date.

The pandemic expectedly has become a battle of one-upmanship between the government and the opposition parties.

In a condolence meeting held in memory of H Vasantha Kumar, Congress MP who passed away recently, the DMK chief Stalin said that it is the responsibility of the public to take care of themselves as both the Centre and the State have washed their hands off the responsibilities.

Earlier, the CM had put out an assuring statement that the cases have actually come down from 7500 to 5500 levels and the medical team is doing a great job in keeping it under check.