Coronavirus: State-level tally reduces in TN, Chennai has a mild upward swing

Continuing with its downward movement in pandemic-affected Coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu saw 5,684 cases confirmed on Tuesday, lesser than the 5,776 cases it saw on Monday. Chennai moved to 988 cases, a slight high when compared to 949 a day ago.

Coimbatore and Cuddalore districts which were in the second and third positions after the State capital continued to remain so even on Tuesday. While the textile town saw 446 cases, Cuddalore tallied 407. The neighbourhood of Chennai too had many cases with Chingleput registering 364 cases.

4,16,715 cases have been cured as of the date in TN with 6,599 on Tuesday alone. 50,213 Coronavirus cases are still being treated across various hospitals in the State, informed the Health Department bulletin.

The first Sunday after two months of intense lockdown saw social distancing go for a toss, reported the local media publishing pictures of crowded locals at various public places. This indiscipline may have its own effects soon, fear the medical staff.

