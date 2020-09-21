Cured cases touch 4.9 lakh, pandemic under control in Tamil Nadu

A total of 5,344 cases were registered on Monday in Tamil Nadu and the total cases till date touched 5,47,344. Chennai too kept its fresh cases under the 1000 mark by notching up 982 cases. 60 people died due to the coronavirus with the tally touching 8,871.

5,492 people returned home after being cured of the virus in the State, more than the fresh cases registered, a heartening sign. 4,91,971 people have been, in all, cured of the dreaded pandemic till Monday in Tamil Nadu.

The western part of the State, notably Coimbatore has been worrying the health authorities as the cases were constantly hovering around the 400-500 mark on a daily basis.

The government inaugurated mobile vans for checking coronavirus cases in the city on Monday with the Minister for Municipal Administration, S P Velumani formally flagging off the vehicles. He said, with increased testing efforts, the cases have reduced by 7 per cent.