Death toll, number of Coronavirus cases both show an upward trend in TN

The death toll in Tamil Nadu, which had crossed the century mark on Tuesday continued to climb in the state. 112 deaths were reported across the State and Chennai had a share of 25 cases in it.

The data pertaining to cases unearthed on Wednesday were that 5,175 new Coronavirus cases were listed. Chennai, the capital city has been leading the other districts and it retained its dubious distinction by clocking 1044 cases.

The total affected were 2,73,460 in all. 54,184 are undergoing treatment while 6,031 were discharged and sent home after being cured.