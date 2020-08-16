Dhoni receives wholesome praise from TN CM, DMK chief

The retirement of M S Dhoni from the game of cricket has been an emotional blow for many of his fans, even though not totally unexpected. What is interesting to note is that this development has been quickly picked up by Tamil Nadu politicians for providing their own reactions.

The Tamil Nadu CM, Edappadi K Palaniswami , has tweeted that 'M S Dhoni's name will be etched in history for leading the Indian cricket team in 331 international matches and for being the only #captain cool to win three championships for the nation. His laurel and fame will be cherished by every Indian'.

The DMK president, M K Stalin, keen to tap the young crowd and identify with their cricket crazy nature has praised him for being an indispensable part of Indian cricket. With the 'Whistle Podu' Dhoni a major draw among the teenagers in Chennai, both the parties have been smart to include themselves in the long list of admirers that the CSK captain has.