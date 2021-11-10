DMK Misled Farmers On The Subject Of Water Release

The AIADMK leaders demanded an explanation from the Tamil Nadu government, blaming the DMK government for the dispute over the early release of water from the Mullaperiyar reservoir. On Tuesday, the AIADMK held protests in five southern districts. These five districts includes Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga.



Theni MP O. P. Raveendranath Kumar pointed out that it was Jayalalithaa who went to the Supreme Court and won a favourable ruling for the farmers.

C Srinivasan, a former minister and MLA from Dindigul, spearheaded the demonstration. He criticised the DMK government for allowing water to be released by the Kerala government.

However, southern areas, which had had great crop coverage and yields during the AIADMK period, were unable to match the DMK's performance, and the Kerala government opted to reduce storage levels.

The public were aware of the AIADMK's efforts. After the 'kudimaramathu' scheme, water conservation became a reality in many southern areas. When this was the case, the DMK government tried to smear previous ministers with fake charges. He predicted that such attempts to silence the AIADMK would fail.

At Aranmanai, the AIADMK held a demonstration. Anwar Rajhaa, a senior party leader, was in charge. He claimed that the people would neither forgive nor forget the DMK's actions in the Mullaperiyar reservoir conflict because it was a question of life and death. When the AIADMK was in power, the farmers were ecstatic.

With sheer tenacity and grit, previous Chief Minister Jayalalithaa reclaimed the rights of farmers and Tamil Nadu in the Supreme Court, but the DMK government was squandering the gains. Within six months of taking office, the DMK conveniently ignored farmers and allied with the Kerala government, which was eager to reduce water storage levels.

Former minister G. Baskaran and district secretary and MLA P. R. Senthilnathan led the demonstration in Aranmanai Vasal in Sivaganga district, shouting slogans against the DMK government for betraying the farmers.

Meanwhile, many individuals were already concerned that arid regions like Sivaganga would soon become desert. The AIADMK, on the other hand, would not allow it.