Elderly Couple Found Dead At Home In Tamil Nadu

The citizens of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, were shocked on Sunday when an elderly couple was discovered dead in their home. In Chromepet, the elderly couple was found dead as their throats were discovered slashed.



To find the offenders, Chitlapakkam Police assembled a specialised team, and officers went through neighbouring CCTVs. Fortunately, Sriram had installed a CCTV system in his home, and it had recorded a man who had been observed entering the building late at night.

The 59-year-old guy and his 50-year-old wife were believed to have three children: two daughters and a son. Their eldest daughter divorced her husband and made friends with Moses, a Padi inhabitant, on social media.

She broke off her relationship with Moses after accusing him of mistreating her and her children. She revealed that if she did not mend her relationship with Moses, Moses had threatened to kill her parents.

She attempted to call her parents on Saturday, but they could not be reached. She then informed her brother, who went to check on them but needed assistance from neighbours to smash through the door. Police discovered Moses had accessed the elderly couple's property at night after reviewing the CCTV footage. He was afterwards seen leaving the area as well.

The criminal was later located in Andhra Pradesh and caught. The police also gave Sriram praise for installing CCTV in the area, which enabled them to crack the murder case in less than 24 hours. A thorough investigation is in progress.