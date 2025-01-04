  • Menu
Explosion at Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Kills Six Workers; LPG Tanker Accident in Coimbatore

A deadly explosion at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, kills six workers, while a LPG tanker overturns in Coimbatore causing a minor leak. Emergency teams respond quickly to both incidents.

A big explosion happened at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

It killed at least six workers. The explosion is thought to have happened when chemicals were being mixed. It destroyed a room and caused the deaths.

Firefighters and rescue teams quickly arrived to help.

This happened just after a small accident in Coimbatore. An LPG tanker tipped over on Avinashi Road. The tanker broke away from the truck while turning on the flyover, causing a small gas leak. Luckily, no one got hurt.

Traffic stopped for a while, and nearby schools were closed as a safety measure.

The authorities acted fast to keep everyone safe, blocking traffic and spraying water on the tanker, which had 18 tonnes of LPG.

