Fatal Collision In Coimbatore: Man And Toddler Killed In Bus-Motorcycle Accident

Tragedy struck on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district as a man and his three-year-old son lost their lives in a collision involving a bus and their motorcycle.



The fatal accident occurred on Wednesday evening as Ashok Kumar (32) was traveling with his wife, Susheela, and their young son towards the Periyanaickenpalayam area of the city.

Susheela, though critically injured, was promptly taken to a nearby private hospital by locals for urgent medical attention. Authorities reported that the bus driver and conductor fled the scene following the incident, leaving behind a scene of devastation.

CCTV footage of the accident captured the chilling moment when the bus struck the motorcycle from behind as Kumar attempted to maneuver the vehicle from the right side of the road to the left.



Outraged by what they perceived as negligence and inaction by authorities regarding previous complaints about reckless bus drivers, locals staged a protest, causing a temporary disruption to traffic flow in the area.



Responding to the situation, the Periyanayakanpalayam Police arrived at the scene and assured the community of a thorough investigation into the tragic incident.

