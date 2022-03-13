Final Group Of Tamil Nadu Students Stranded In Ukraine Has Arrived In Chennai

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin greeted nine students from Tamil Nadu, including Sivaprasad, who arrived in Delhi from Ukraine and were then transported to Chennai. They arrived in New Delhi with the government delegation and IAS officers in charge of managing the evacuation.



Venkatesan Sivaprasad, a medical student from Sumy who arrived in Chennai on Saturday in the last of the evacuation planes, described the situation as a nightmare stated that they would wake up in the middle of the night to the sound of shelling and rush to the bunker for protection. They were apprehensive about making it home alive as they observed students from other cities being evacuated.

According to a sixth-year student at the same university, the situation deteriorated as food supplies ran out and shelling continued. Parents were becoming emotional as a result of the sleepless nights. He added that they were finally back at home, thanks to both the Centre and the State. However, we have no idea what is ahead of them.

While another sixth-year student explained that they only have one more semester to complete their course. At the moment, they don't have any information from the college. They were hoping for the best from the government and the college. If they are able to finish our degree in any way, it will be a huge relief for them, as their future depends on this decision. They paid a large sum of money in fees and studied for five years.

Meanwhile, a large number of Tamil Nadu students have returned from Ukraine as a result of this. However, according to DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, as many as 31 State students have chosen to return to Ukraine for various reasons.