First Jallikattu Competition Of The Season Begins In Tamil Nadu With 22 Injuries

The first Jallikattu celebration of the year, also known as the festival of taming the bull, was celebrated today in the Pudukottai region of Tamil Nadu, and at least 22 people were hurt. Prior to the harvest festival of Pongal, an event with 350 bulls and 250 bull tamers will take place in the district's Thatchankurichi village.



Due to a lack of adherence to the rules set forth by the administration, the district collector Kavitha Ramu postponed the event that was initially scheduled for this month's sixth.



The government of Tamil Nadu has implemented safety precautions to safeguard the safety of the bulls and spectators, including double barricading, veterinarian screening of the bulls, and surveillance by candidates for the animal welfare board. Bull tamers must also present vaccination records in order to participate in the event, per the administration's requirements.

However, the larger ceremony will take place on January 17 in the renowned Alanganallur in the Madurai district.

Only 150 bull tamers will be allowed to participate in the event, and 50% of the seats in the galleries must be filled, among other limitations put in place by the district administration to prevent the virus from spreading. Also required are proof of vaccination and negative test results for spectators. Meanwhile, Avaniapuram in Madurai shall host Jallikattu on January 15 and Palamedu on January 16.