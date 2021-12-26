Former Tamil Nadu Ministers Are Being Chastised By DVAC
- The most high-profile case was the disproportionate assets case against Jayalalithaa, in which the Supreme Court convicted her close aide V.K. Sasikala,
Five former AIADMK ministers have been charged by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in the seven months since the change of rule at Fort St George, the seat of power (DVAC). Former Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani and former Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, both regarded immensely powerful members of the erstwhile Edappadi K. Palaniswami Cabinet, have their homes and are interlinked with their businesses searched thus far. C. Vijayabaskar, the controversial Health Minister who was investigated by the Income Tax and the CBI while in office, former Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, and former Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani are among the DVAC's targets.