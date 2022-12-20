Four Person Received Life Term Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting Minor

Four people were given life sentences for sexually assaulting a young girl in Chennai by the special court for POCSO Act cases. Under section 6 of the POCSO Act, Judge M. Rajalakshmi sentenced the victim's grandfather and her three uncles to life in prison. They posed a fine of Rs. 25, 000 as well. Three of her cousins, who were also found guilty, were given prison terms of 10, 5, and 3 years, respectively, for sexually assaulting the girl between 2016 and 2017, when she was in Class VIII.

The girl alerted her peers about the offence, which led to its discovery. A complaint was made to the district child safety unit after it was brought to the attention of the school administration. The police then filed a report and detained the accuser. According to the judge's judgement, the girl was also to receive a Rs. 10 lakh compensation.

