Government Of Tamil Nadu Come Together With British Council To Improve English communication And Teaching Skills

On September 23, 2022, the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu signed an Operational Alliance Agreement (OAA) for the DDU-GKY programme. The British Council is the UK's global organisation for cultural exchange and educational opportunities.



The OAA, which was signed by S. Divyadharshini, IAS, Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW), Government of Tamil Nadu, and Janaka Pushpanathan, Director, South India, British Council, seeks to improve collaboration between the State of Tamil Nadu and the UK.

Under the DDU-GKY programme, the OAA will assist in the development of a long-term solution to improve students' communicative abilities and faculty members' teaching strategies. The initiative will concentrate on rural youth between the ages of 15 and 35 who are recipients of the DDU-GKY scheme as well as government stakeholders. This is consistent with the chief minister's massive "Naan Mudhalvan" program, which was introduced in March of this year and intends to yearly equip around 10 lakh young people throughout the state.

As part of the OAA, the British Council will give the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, which is part of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu. The program will be observed as in charge of implementing various centrally sponsored, state-funded, and externally-aided programmes for employment creation and women's social and economic empowerment, among other important duties, the opportunity to create a unique curriculum for training educators in cooperation with other key organisations, reported India Today.

Meanwhile, through other current partnerships, the British Council already collaborates with the state of Tamil Nadu to implement programmes aimed at enhancing the English proficiency of the young and faculty in the state.