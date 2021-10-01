Government Of Tamil Nadu Has Banned The Sale Of Alcoholic Beverages In Poll-Bound Areas

The Tamil Nadu government has placed restrictions on the selling of liquor innine districts where regular elections for rural local bodies will being held on October 6 and 9, the opening of bars, and the transportation of liquor into poll-bound areas. In addition, limits have been imposed in 28 areas where casual elections are set for October 9.



The State government issued the order in response to a communication from the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC). If voter turnout for local bodies in the area is planned in the first phase on October 6, the sale or attempting to allow access of bars, as well as the transportation of liquor into poll-bound regions or to places within a 5-kilometer radius, would indeed be forbidden from 10 a.m. on October 4 to midnight on October 6.

The sale or establishment of bars, as well as the transportation of liquor into poll-bound areas or within a 5-kilometer radius, will be prohibited on the day of the vote count, which is set for October 12. According to the police to take legal action against anyone who disobeyed the orders.

Meanwhile, regular elections are set for October 6 and 9 in nine newly formed districts: Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Vellore, and Villupuram. In these nine districts, a total of 79,433 candidates are vying for 23,998 positions. In the informal elections slated for October 9 in 28 districts, a number of 1,386 candidates are vying for the remaining 418 positions.