Government school teacher wins hearts by teaching students at home

Private schools have online classes to take care of their syllabuses during this corona-imposed lockdown. There has been no such move by many government-run schools in which the teachers have been content staying at home waiting for things to stabilize.

In this situation, a teacher by name Ezhilarasi, working as a teacher in a government primary school in Puliyambedu, adjoining Thiruverkadu, a known pilgrim centre near Chennai has decided to walk the talk.

Calling the students to an open space near their homes, she makes them observe social protocol and safe distancing between each other. Her students are from the Classes I to V and she teaches them Tamil, English and Mathematics for two hours. As an incentive, she carries some snacks along and serves it to them, an added attraction for sure, reports Dina Thanthi.