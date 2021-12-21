Governor In Support Of Alternative Medical System In Tamil Nadu

Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday urged doctors not to ignore alternative medical systems, urging them to be open-minded and try to analyze and validate them scientifically. He cautioned them against over-commercializing healthcare.



Mr. Ravi, who presided over the 34th convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University (TNMGRMU) in Chennai, claimed that some doctors of modern medicine were contemptuous of alternative medical systems, despite the fact that people had lived for thousands of years before modern medicine. He stated that there is no denying medicine has done wonders. People, on the other hand, have learned to deal with illness and condition through their traditional wisdom, experimentation, and observations.

Asking students to be 'open-minded' and trying to assess and validate it scientifically. The Governor praised M.K. Stalin as the most energetic Chief Minister and praised the State Government for successfully suppressing COVID-19. He mentioned that he is delighted and proud that Tamil Nadu has led the country in health care.

Under the colleges of medical, dental, AYUSH, nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and allied health science, a number of 12,814 applicants were awarded post-doctoral, doctorate, postgraduate, undergraduate degrees, and diplomas, reported The Hindu.



Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu had invested 16,493.37 crores on capital expenditures till October 2021, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, which resulted in the construction of assets such as schools, hospitals, roads, and bridges. K. Ponmudi, the Minister of Higher Education, J. Radhakrishnan, the Vice-Chancellor Sudha Seshayyan, and other top officials attended.