Helicopter to trace 10 Chennai fishermen missing for 20 days

Four days after a helicopter was deployed to trace a missing fisherman in the Kanyakumari region of the state, another chopper was pressed into service on Tuesday to trace 10 fishermen from Kasimedu in north Chennai who had gone fishing up to 70 nautical miles distance.

While the earlier instance was unsuccessful as the fisherman Ignatius had died, this time around, the families are yet to know the fate of their breadwinners who had assured them of their return in a week.

Dina Thanthi reports that the state government is seized of the issue and has alerted its neighbours to assist them in tracing the missing lot, still unknown after 20 days of departure.

Minister for Fisheries, D Jayakumar has communicated it to his authorities via satellite phone to trace the 10 fishermen and has also put into service many motorboats.