Herbal tea powder demand surges in Tamil Nadu due to pandemic

While private hospitals are going in for standard allopathic treatment to attend to corona-affected patients in the State, the government hospitals have taken cognizance of traditional forms of medicine to tackle the coronavirus attack.

Notably, the 'Kabasura' water which is rich in medicinal properties is being supplied in many state-run hospitals, says a report in Tamil daily Dinamani.

A concoction of a plant which has a taste of bitter neem, called ' Nilavembu Kudineer' is equally popular along with the Kabasura variety as the public have seen it has worked effectively for healing the virus-affected. Salem city in Tamil Nadu is reportedly seeing a huge demand for rare herbs and powders while Chennai has already seen a few thousands benefitting out of herbal treatment.