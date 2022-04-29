Husband Stabbed His Wife Outside Court In Tamil Nadu

A woman was brutally stabbed for many times by her estranged husband just outside court in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur district, where they were to appear in their divorce case.The spouse was apprehended by police, and a charge of attempted murder was filed against him.

Mani, Perambalur Superintendent of Police said that the husband and wife named Sudha and Kamaraj respectively were present to be on the same bus. The man brought his hidden knife out and stabbed her many times shortly after they alighted at the court bus stop. SP Mani continued that they have charged him with attempted murder.

According to police, the coincidence took place that the accused was overcome by an officer who had deboarded from the same bus and other who was on duty outside the court.

One of them had been hurt. Mr Mani continued that they have also included laws against attacking police officers. The woman is having therapy right now. The couple had been pursuing their divorce case for several years and it was nearing its end.