In Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore Has Become A New Covid-19 Hotspot

For the previous three days, Coimbatore has overtaken Chennai in total single-day cases, making it Tamil Nadu's newest Covid-19 hotspot. On Friday, 3,937 fresh cases were recorded in the industrially significant region, compared to 4,734 cases on Thursday, while Chennai reported 2,762 and 2,779 instances, respectively.

On Friday, there were 31,079 new Covid-19 cases and 486 deaths in the state. The state has prolonged the lockdown limitations until June 7 in light of the circumstance.

K Kolandaswamy, former director of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine said that the situation taking place in Coimbatore was not expected.

He stated that the situation is comparable to the initial phase of Chennai at the peak time of the second wave, and it will inevitably happen in places with good and plentiful healthcare. Patients from five districts, including Kerala, are served in Coimbatore. All of these Covid patients are bringing their attendees and the hospitals have become hotspots. The numbers are increasing in places with healthcare services.

According to Kolandaswamy, cases were growing in districts with a large number of healthcare institutions, a high population density, and a lot of closed and enclosed spaces.

According to the official media bulletin, on Friday, Coimbatore had 38,336 active cases, following Chennai's 41,498 active cases. Coimbatore, on the other hand, has only 58 oxygen beds, 616 non-oxygen beds, and no intensive care unit (ICU) beds available. Chennai, on the other hand, has the most available beds. There are 2,172 oxygen beds, 1,904 non-oxygen beds, and 163 ICU beds available in the state capital.