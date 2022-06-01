International Travellers With Symptoms Of Monkeypox To Be Isolated In Tamil Nadu

According to director of public health Dr T S Selvavinayagam, all international travellers with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle soreness, or weariness, as well as any sick traveller from monkeypox-affected nations, must be isolated for testing at all the international airports in Tamil Nadu.



The airport directors of Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Salem, Madurai and Tuticorin received the letter in which DPH stated that the state public health laboratory will send fluid from vesicles, blood, and sputum obtained from isolated individuals to the icmr-niv in pune for pcr testing.

The Department of Public Health has asked district deputy directors to verify that protocols are followed. He mentioned that non-endemic nations such as Europe, Canada, the United States, and Australia have recorded cases, but there have been no cases in India yet.

However, healthcare providers must be equipped to cope with monkeypox - a viral zoonotic illness that has already spread to numerous nations - and must stay informed about treatment and prognosis.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry released new guidelines to states and union territories on Tuesday to help control the spread of monkeypox throughout the country. The government has urged district surveillance units to look into conducting a thorough inquiry under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program.

Surveillance and prompt identification of new cases are priorities for the health ministry. It further said that all clinical specimens should be delivered to the ICMR-NIV (Pune) apex laboratory via the district or state's Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network.