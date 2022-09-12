Journalist From Chennai Picked Up By Police Regarding Article On Kallakurichi Student Death

Savitri Kannan, a senior writer and editor of the website Aram Online Savitri Kannan, was picked up by Kallakurichi police on September 11 from his home in Chennai. Regarding the passing of a Class 12 student from Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi district, in July of this year, the journalist has been charged with disseminating false information.



Savitri was informed that he will be questioned in relation to his recent article on Aram Online, which asserted that the suicide note found on the Kallakurichi student was a forgery and that the Forensic Sciences Department personnel had verified its forgery. Initial reports state that on Sunday morning, police officers went to Savitri's home in Shastri Nagar, Chennai, and asked him to accompany them to the Shastri Nagar police station. A few hours later, the journalist was freed on bail.

Savitri Kannan said that he was being taken to Tindivanam by the police. They informed me that he has four sections of a FIR (first information report) filed against him for distributing false information. As of Sunday evening, Kallakurichi police had not released an official statement regarding the crimes for which the prominent journalist was arrested and the rationale behind transporting him to Kallakurichi.

Khannan's wife wrote a post on social media regarding the arrest of his husband. She mentioned that the reason for the arrest was not stated. Savitri's phone has been taken by Kallakurichi police. They even attempted to detain our youngster, but later released him. Furthermore, the Chennai Press Club vehemently denounced Savitri's detention in a statement.

Meanwhile, reason for which all the happenings took place was the 17-year-old girl who was discovered dead on the grounds of Kallakurichi's Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School on July 13. Her family had been demonstrating outside the school for a few days, suspecting foul play in her passing. When hundreds of people broke through the school's walls and severely damaged school property on July 17, the protests—which had initially been peaceful—took a violent turn. They were demanding justice for the student. The story attracted the interest of the whole state, including well-known YouTube channels, who spread numerous unsupported ideas concerning the student's passing.