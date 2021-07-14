Justice Rajan submits report on NEET to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Chennai: The Justice (retd) A.K. Rajan Commission, set up by the Tamil Nadu government to study the people's response on the conduct of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination (NEET) for undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses, on Wednesday submitted its report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Addressing media persons after submitting the report, Justice Rajan said that most of the respondents were against conducting NEET examinations for admissions to medical colleges.

After the report is submitted, the state government is expected to pass a resolution in the Assembly demanding an exemption from the NEET. This resolution will then be forwarded to the President.

BJP's Tamil Nadu state Secretary K. Nagarajan had filed a Public Interest Litigationin the Madras High Court against the constitution of the Justice (retd) Rajan Commission to study on the impact of NEET among the socially and economically backward communities of the state, but the court had dismissed the plea, saying that constituting a committee to study on the impact of NEET does not amount to "defiance" of the Supreme Court ruling.

Tamil Nadu had initiated 7.5 per cent quota of the total medical seats in the state to those who had studied in Tamil medium schools. This would benefit 300 students get admission for the MBBS course in the state.

Even as the state government is trying to seek exemption, it is continuing its training for government school students.