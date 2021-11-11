Kerala's Government Rejects Tree-Felling Order And Blames It On The Chief Wildlife Warden
- The state cabinet overturned the decision granted by the chief wildlife officer on November 5 granting Tamil Nadu's plea to chop 15 trees in the 40 cents of land below Mullaperiyar for reinforcing the infant dam
- The dismissal came after Forest Minister A K Saseendran complained that he had been left in the uninformed about the decision.
The state cabinet overturned the decision granted by the chief wildlife officer on November 5 granting Tamil Nadu's plea to chop 15 trees in the 40 cents of land below Mullaperiyar for reinforcing the infant dam, launching a damage-control operation. The order was put on hold by the forest minister on November 7 after the move sparked a major uproar in the province.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan suspended Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichan Thomas, one of the state's top senior IFS personnel, during the cabinet meeting. The dismissal came after Forest Minister A K Saseendran complained that he had been left in the uninformed about the decision. Despite the fact that Bennichan informed the extra chief secretary and principal secretary as soon as the order was made, disciplinary proceedings were solely taken against him. According to sources, the secretaries' role in completing the choice was not proven without a shadow of a certainty.