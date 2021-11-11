Kerala's Government Rejects Tree-Felling Order And Blames It On The Chief Wildlife Warden

The state cabinet overturned the decision granted by the chief wildlife officer on November 5 granting Tamil Nadu's plea to chop 15 trees in the 40 cents of land below Mullaperiyar for reinforcing the infant dam, launching a damage-control operation. The order was put on hold by the forest minister on November 7 after the move sparked a major uproar in the province.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan suspended Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichan Thomas, one of the state's top senior IFS personnel, during the cabinet meeting. The dismissal came after Forest Minister A K Saseendran complained that he had been left in the uninformed about the decision. Despite the fact that Bennichan informed the extra chief secretary and principal secretary as soon as the order was made, disciplinary proceedings were solely taken against him. According to sources, the secretaries' role in completing the choice was not proven without a shadow of a certainty.



Chief Secretary V P Joy informed the cabinet on the legal and technical aspects of the decision. The decision, he warned, would not hold up to legal examination. The advocate general's legal opinion also recommended that the order be cancelled. The CM's official released a statement stating that the order was issued before acquiring permissions necessary by the Union government.

In an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court on January 22, it was stated unequivocally that chopping trees from the region needed approval from the Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change, as well as approval from the National Wildlife Board standing committee. Furthermore, the rules of business expressly specify that all concerns concerning interstate ties must be brought until the state cabinet for deliberation.

According to a media statement published by the CM's office stated that the cabinet authorised the forest and wildlife principal secretary to rescind the directive dated November 5.

According to Satheesan, it was known that the considering the government's decision to revoke the decree, the harm has already been done. Tamil Nadu could take the issue of the order and cancellation to the Supreme Court, weakening our position.

Meanwhile, the government and the interstate water advisory committee will be assisted by an interstate river water strategic council, an interstate river water observing committee, and an interstate river water legal and technical cell on disputes and other issues involving river water spreading between neighbouring states. The committees' mission is to assist the government in making choices that safeguard the state's interests in interstate river concerns. The strategic council will be chaired by the CM, while the monitoring commission will be chaired by the chief secretary. Senior authorities who are skilled in dealing with technical and legal elements of the challenges will make up the technical and legal cell.