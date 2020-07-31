Khushboo's comments on New Education Policy riles TN Congress

Popular cine actress of the 1990s and current day politician in Tamil Nadu, Khushbu Sundar has upset her fellow Congress party leaders with her support to the recently announced Education Policy. The DMK and its constituents led by leaders like V Gopalswamy have predictably protested against it.

Having moved from the DMK to the GOP, Khushbu was an accepted face as she was the perfect Tamil housewife once she quit her active film career and spoke the local language fluently. Yet her recent action has made her state leader K S Alagiri unhappy. In his tweet, he remarked that while the Congress has inner party democracy, speaking outside the party setup can be considered lack of maturity.