Lone Girl From Coimbatore Has Been Picked For FIBA National Camp

P Srilakshmi, a 16-year-old girl from a government school in Coimbatore, has been asked to participate in a national-level camp under the youth category.P Srilakshmi is in class XI at CCMA Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Raja Street.

She recieved a telephone confirmation of her invitation to participate in the camp, which is open to all potential players from across the country. She is the lone player from Tamil Nadu who has attended the camp.

Srilakshmi commended her teachers and trainers for the accomplishment, claiming that they were the driving force behind her success.
While recalling her journey, she said that she started playing since she was in sixth standard. Her everyday practise session lasts about three hours. FIBA has invited her to participate in the camp under the youth category as a result of her achievement in state and national tournaments.
She noted that her path to the national championship began in 2018-19, when she competed in district and state-level events in the under-13 age group.
Meanwhile , the pandemic, which was preceded by a prolonged lockdown, had an impact on her subsequent practise sessions.

