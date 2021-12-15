Madras High Court Dismissed The Case Against YouTuber Maridhas

The FIR against controversial YouTuber Maridhas, who was imprisoned over a tweet saying that Tamil Nadu is becoming into another Kashmir under DMK administration, was quashed by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, December 14.



The tweet was sent a day after Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other people were killed in a chopper crash in Coonoor.

In the tweet, Maridhas said that the Tamil Nadu government allows people to form an organisation that may commit any level of treason against the country. He also stated that any kind of scheme can be formed here. Maridhas' tweet occurred a day after an Indian Air Force chopper crashed in Coonoor, killing CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other people.

The tweet was later removed, but not before users saw it and screenshots were shared on social media. In a separate tweet, he said that DMK members and sympathisers mocked General Rawat's death, and that the DMK was the first option for separatist troops.

Maridhas, who was arrested on December 9th, has petitioned the Madurai bench for a stay of proceedings and protection from further action. On Tuesday, the petition was heard by Justice GR Swaminathan. Maridhas' petition was rejected by the Tamil Nadu government, which said Maridhas made unnecessary statements and questioned the state administration's integrity.

Maridas' lawyer told the court that Maridas frequently criticises the administration and that he was jailed to quiet him. The defence attorney said that the charge against him is unfounded and that there is no evidence against him.

The Madurai panel rejected the case against him after hearing arguments, ruling that the sections brought against him were invalid.

Maridhas has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 153, want only giving provocation with the aim to create disturbance and 505(2), wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot and making statements with intent to cause public mischief, or which is likely to cause, fear, or alarm to the public.

Maridhas, a YouTuber, is no stranger to controversy. Maridhas was charged with fanning sectarian animosity by the Tirunelveli police in April of last year, after a complaint was filed against his videos regarding the coronavirus. Maridhas stated that coronavirus is being deliberately propagated by terrorists to slaughter innocent people all across the world.

Meanwhile, Maridhas was also in the news in July for his targeted campaign against journalists at television channel News18 Tamil Nadu, accusing them of being anti-Hindu and stating that they had direct and indirect ties to political groups. The Madras High Court later ordered the YouTuber to stop posting videos on his social media platforms defaming TV18 Broadcast Limited. Maridhas eventually reached an agreement with News18, while Gunasekharan's case is still pending.