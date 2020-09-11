Madurai businessman unveils statue of his deceased wife

Losing a spouse at the twilight of one's life is a devastating problem. It becomes a trauma for the living other half to continue on, what with the weight of memories constantly at the back of their minds.

A businessman named Sethuraman, unveiled a statue of his wife Pichaimani Ammal a month after her death, in order to remain 'connected' with her. A combination of rubber, fibre and natural colours was put into use to come up with a life-like statue. The social media has appreciated it and sent in complimentary messages extolling the undying love Sethuraman had for her.

The trend started a few months ago when an industrialist from Karnataka installed a life-like statue of his wife, whom he had lost three years ago. Obviously, it went viral all over.

This had inspired Sethuraman but his urgent requirement was not acceptable to the sculptor who had taken up the Karnataka industrialist's order. Finally, the Madurai businessman managed to get one to his liking and he is now planning to install a statue in each of his properties to remember his wife at all times. His son-in-law is an MLA from DMK party.