Mahabalipuram Shore Temple closed till August 31

With the State extending the lockdown till August 31, tourists would continue to have one of their favourite spots – Mahabalipuram shore temple constructed in 8th century AD - remaining inaccessible to them.

The AIADMK government has taken a considered view in this regard as the coronavirus cases are at a high level at Chennai and all the neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. Hence the Archaeology Department too has decided to comply with the State government decision, say authorities.