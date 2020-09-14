Tamilnadu: Mamallapuram sees good tourist inflow, public want more

Apart from a noticeable reduction in corona cases, what is interesting to note in Tamil Nadu is that people have begun moving out of their homes much more than earlier. There were reports of the visiting crowd picking up at hill stations like Kodaikanal, taking up the extra effort of procuring e-passes.

On Sunday, there was a good crowd at Mamallapuram ( Mahabalipuram) where the e-pass relaxation enabled Chennaiites to take a quick trip and look up the sculptures which had remained out of bounds for all for nearly six months. With its proximity to Chennai city, families with children in tow made a beeline to the tourist spot which has still kept the Shore Temple closed apart from certain sections of the sculptures.

People were heard commenting that with stricter social distancing and protocol, the Archaeological Survey of India can enable visitors to look up the monuments which are only selectively kept open. However, the State was also witnessing to overcrowding at key holiday spots where people had given social distancing a miss which would have its own impact on the control of the pandemic.