Man Arrested For The Murder Of A 15-Year-Old Coimbatore Girl

Following confessing to sexually assaulting the minor and murdering her, a guy who was taken for interrogating in charged with the death of a 15-year-old girl in Coimbatore was detained under the POCSO Act. Muthukumar , 44 years old, a construction worker from Sivanandhapuram, was working with the victim's mother when he was detained. He had been charged with Sections 302 for murder and 380 for theft in a dwelling habitation of the IPC by the All-Woman, AWPS - East, police.

The Class X student from Sivanandhapuram, who had been missing since December 11, was discovered murdered with her limbs tied in Sivanandhapuram on Thursday by sanitation workers from Coimbatore Corporation.

According to police officers, they mentioned that the suspect had borrowed diamonds and cash from the victim's mother, and had asked the girl to his house to return the assets.

The officer, during the investigation on Friday, officers used POCSO Sections 5 (n) (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (penalty for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) on him, citing his confession. The officers said that the suspect allegedly acquired diamonds and cash from the victim's mother and had asked the girl to his house to return the goods. He sexually raped and eventually murdered her, then pretended to return the diamonds and that she had eloped with someone who had the assets.

Meanwhile, another incident took place in Tiruppur on Wednesday, where a five-year-old girl was reportedly sexually abused on school grounds by an unidentified person. According to authorities, the youngster told her mother about the occurrence on Thursday, and a complaint was filed at the All Women Police Station on Friday. Residents formed a protest after the incident in order to apprehend the perpetrator. The girl's medical checkup report is being awaited by the police.