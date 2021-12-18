Man Arrested For The Murder Of A 15-Year-Old Coimbatore Girl
Following confessing to sexually assaulting the minor and murdering her, a guy who was taken for interrogating in charged with the death of a 15-year-old girl in Coimbatore was detained under the POCSO Act. Muthukumar , 44 years old, a construction worker from Sivanandhapuram, was working with the victim's mother when he was detained. He had been charged with Sections 302 for murder and 380 for theft in a dwelling habitation of the IPC by the All-Woman, AWPS - East, police.
Meanwhile, another incident took place in Tiruppur on Wednesday, where a five-year-old girl was reportedly sexually abused on school grounds by an unidentified person. According to authorities, the youngster told her mother about the occurrence on Thursday, and a complaint was filed at the All Women Police Station on Friday. Residents formed a protest after the incident in order to apprehend the perpetrator. The girl's medical checkup report is being awaited by the police.