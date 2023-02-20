Man Dies In Tamil Nadu Due To Getting Electrocuted And Two In Serious Condition

Funeral becsme the reason of someone else's death! While coming to attend a 17-year- old 's funeral, another man of 21-year-old get into contact with a live wire and electrocuted himself to death. Two others who also came in contact are in critical condition.



Abinaya was the named of the girl whose funeral was taking place. After complaining of ear pain, she was initially checked into a private hospital in Thiruvottiyur. She got a quick operation there. Abinaya was transferred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) after her condition deteriorated following surgery, where she passed away on Friday. On Sunday, she was laid to rest and her funeral was sceduled at that day.

Ajith (21), a distant relative of Abinaya, had come to her burial, according to Thiruvottiyur police. Ajith, Soumya, and Sundari came into contact with a livewire at 11.30 am as they were standing close to the freezer box. They were hurried to the hospital, where the staff immediately proclaimed Ajith dead.

Abinaya's family held a demonstration outside the private hospital on Saturday in the meantime, calling for police to file a medical malpractice complaint against the hospital employees. Abinaya attended a plus-one school. On February 14, after she complained of ear pain, her parents brought her to a private hospital, where the staff advised the kid have a quick procedure.

She was transferred to the RGGGH after purported difficulties were reported following surgery. Family members protested in front of the hospital, asking that police file a complaint against the hospital, furious at the girl's death, and refused to remove her remains. A case was filed by the Thiruvottiyur Police Department under CrPC Section 174 (unnatural death).

Afterwards, the family went to the Madras HC. The court gave the family members the assurance that the appropriate steps will be taken following an investigation by an expert committee.