Man In Coimbatore Hangs Himself After Stabbing His Wife

A 27-year-old man committed suicide after stabbing his 26-year-old wife on Wednesday morning on Arumuga Gounder Street in Rathinapuri in Coimbatore.



Boopalan, a construction worker, was identified as the deceased. He was residing at a rental home on Arumuga Gounder Street with his wife, their two children, and himself. The couple frequently quarrelled, and two months ago, Boopalan moved out of the house to live with his parents in Annur. He used to pay his children a weekly visit after getting separated.

According to a police officer, the incident took place since Boopalan's wife was having an affair with a man who was their relative also and used to reside on Arumuga Gounder Street. Boopalan learned about the situation through some neighbours, and on Wednesday at around one in the morning, he went to see the relative and got into a fight with him. Boopalan was pushed by the man, who caused minor head injuries.

The Rathinapuri police responded quickly to a call from nearby residents and transported Boopalan to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). The relative was taken by authorities to the police station for questioning.

Later, Boopalan arrived home at 4.15 am on the same day and attacked his wife by stabbing in the back and neck. He locked the door from inside, thinking she was already dead, and then hung himself with a shawl from the ceiling fan.

Police used the assistance of the neighbours to force through the door, transport the injured woman to CMCH, and send the body of Boopalan for postmortem.