Mahesh Babu Transforms His Physical Style for SS Rajamouli’s Next Epic Project

The role of Ram Rudhra in SS Rajamouli Varanasi will differ from Mahesh Babu's other roles since playing the role of Lord Ram. Prior to the release of Mahesh Babu SS Rajamouli film, Mahesh Babu recently shared that he's been working over the past few months to master martial art, as and also ran training sessions to modify his running technique to suit the part.

Speaking to Screen Rant Plus, Mahesh Babu stated his explanation of how SS Rajamouli "wanted every little detail" of his performance as Lord Ram to look flawless. "From how you stand, how you sit, your walk, run..everything," the actor began to say. SS Rajamouli has the attention to the smallest detail in Mahesh Babu Varanasi characters, so Mahesh Babu was meticulously prepared to play the part.

"He (SS Rajamouli) has a method. There's a procedure to it. When I'm playing Lord Ram on the set of this movie it's crucial for you to make sure your posture and and the way your character stands and walks are right," Mahesh Babu said.

"Then he was looking to alter my running style. So I joined an athletic team for six months and there'd only be two scenes within the movie, in fact. This is the kind of dedication I was willing to make to make this film, but it was just like I told you, it's a lot of fun, and you're in that mental state.. . It's a lot of fun, and you don't think of it as work that's hard," Mahesh Babu shared.