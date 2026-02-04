YS Jagan Visits Ambati Rambabu’s Family to Offer Condolences

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the family of former minister Ambati Rambabu to express his sympathies following a recent attack on their residence. The family, deeply shaken by the incident carried out by TDP supporters, received reassurance from the Chief Minister.

On Wednesday, YS Jagan’s visit to Guntur drew a large crowd of supporters. He arrived at Ambati’s home in the evening, where he first examined the damage caused to the house and office during the attack. He then met with Ambati’s family members to discuss the incident in detail.

During the meeting, Jagan assured the family that they should not lose heart, emphasising that the party would stand by them during this difficult time. Several senior party leaders accompanied him on the visit.